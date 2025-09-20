Strictly star Thomas Skinner admits to making mistakes hours before show launch

Strictly Come Dancing star Thomas Skinner admitted to making mistakes hours before the opening show of the 2025 series.

The former Apprentice star, who found out he was paired with Strictly professional Amy Dowden on Saturday (20 September), made headlines last week after he admitted to having a “fling”, shortly after marrying his wife Sinéad.

Skinner who said he and his wife “are in an incredible place”, posted a video of himself in a cafe in east London eating ham, egg and chips ahead of the show launch.

He said: “I have made mistakes, I hold my hands up, it has been a difficult couple of weeks.”