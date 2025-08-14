Taylor Swift pokes fun at Jason Kelce for panicking over Prince William meeting

Taylor Swift has teased Jason Kelce for panicking over what to do with his beer before meeting the Prince of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Appearing on New Heights, Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast on Wednesday (13 August), the singer recalled the “amazing” moment that she invited the former NFL star to meet the Prince of Wales and his children while they were attending an Eras tour show in London in 2024.

“I watched him have this moment with his beer where he was like, ‘But I want to take it, but I know that I probably should not take it,’ ” Swift said, miming Jason holding up his can.

Jason agreed that was exactly what was going on in his head, before contemplating: “Is it disrespectful to have a beer when you meet royalty?”