Strictly’s Anton Du Beke breaks silence on Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly exit

Anton Du Beke has broken his silence on Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly’s Strictly Come Dancing exit, revealing he is “devastated” following their announcement that they are leaving the show.

The judge reflected on his “fond memories” of the “extraordinary pair”, in a video message posted to Instagram on Thursday (23 October).

Speaking about Daly, Du Beke applauded her for “introducing the world to this incredible, fabulous show of ours”.

He reflected on meeting Winkleman in series two when she began presenting It Takes Two. “I'm devastated, but whatever choices you make, I know they'll be the best for you.”