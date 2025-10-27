Craig Revel Horwood delivered a scathing remark to one Strictly Come Dancing contestant, calling her dancing “dull”.

Appearing on It Takes Two on Monday (27 October), the judge discussed Alex Kingston’s rumba to Tracey Chapman’s “Fast Car”, which received a score of 32, including a 10 from Shirley Ballas.

Horwood called the Doctor Who star’s dance “overmarked”, with a shocked Fleur East exclaiming: “Oh no!”

“I’m just saying. I want to see a bit more pizzazz and splash,” he said, before adding: “I think it sometimes gets a little bit same and a bit dare I say D-U-Double-L-dull darling. I think it’ll be nice to see her take bigger risks because she’s got great technique, she’s a fantastic actor.”