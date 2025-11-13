Strictly announces return of four celebrities in big Blackpool show shake-up

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the return of four celebrities in a major show shake-up.

Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness, and actors Layton Williams and Danny Mac will return to the popular entertainment show this weekend, as it broadcasts live from Blackpool.

The announcement was made on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two on Thursday, by host Janette Manrara.

She revealed: “This year we have something very special in the works and I can reveal that we have four fabulous ex-Strictly celebrities returning for a huge group number.”

The results show will also feature a performance from singer Lewis Capaldi, accompanied by Strictly’s professional dancers.