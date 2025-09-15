Adolescence star Owen Cooper fulfils dream of meeting idol Jake Gyllenhaal

This is the moment Adolescence star Owen Cooper fulfils his dream of meeting his acting idol Jake Gyllenhaal.

The 15-year-old actor, who made history by becoming the youngest male to win an outstanding supporting actor Emmy on Sunday (14 September), was surprised by Gyllenhaal just hours before the ceremony, after repeatedly speaking of his admiration for the Hollywood star.

Cooper played Jamie Miller in the highly acclaimed Netflix series, which centres on the story of a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of classmate.