Tom Hiddleston has delivered an update on the future of The Night Manager.

Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday (28 January), the actor revealed that the popular BBC show, which returned this year after a decade-long hiatus, will be returning for a third series.

Hiddleston, who plays secret agent Jonathan Pine, said: “We always constructed this one [series two] as the beginning of a 12-episode story.”

Asked by host Cat Deeley if it would be another 10 years before another season, he reassured her the wait would not be that long. “If we have to wait another 10 years, I'll be 55!”