Hamnet cast meet Queen Camilla after making Bafta nomination history

The cast of Hamnet met Queen Camilla ahead of a special screening, just hours after the film received a record-breaking number of Bafta nominations.

Hamnet, directed by Chloe Zhao, is the film adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel about Shakespeare’s family life. It broke the record on Tuesday (27 January) for the most nominations for a female-directed film in Bafta history, with 11 nods.

Queen Camilla was greeted by actors Joe Alwyn, author Maggie O’Farrell, and child stars Jacobi Jupe and Olivia Lynes.

The screening was hosted by The Queen’s Reading Room, a charity launched by Camilla to champion the transformative power of literature.