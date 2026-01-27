Hamnet makes Bafta history with 11 nominations
- Irish actress Jessie Buckley has received a Bafta nomination for her role in Hamnet, continuing her successful awards season run.
- Chloe Zhao's Hamnet made history with 11 Bafta nominations, the most for a female-directed film, and includes nods for Paul Mescal and Emily Watson.
- One Battle After Another leads the nominations with 14 nods, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio.
- Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan, secured 13 nominations, while Marty Supreme also received 11, tying with Hamnet.
- The Bafta film awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Royal Festival Hall on 22 February.