Dragons’ Den star offers biggest deal in the show’s 20 year history

History was made on the latest episode of Dragons Den when one of the Dragons offered the biggest deal the show has seen.

Sara Davies offered Francisco Giminez a quarter of a million pounds for just one percent of his company, Yuv, which launched in 2023.

Davies offered the staggering amount after being impressed by Mr Giminez’s hair colour dispensing system that automatically makes the perfect shade for every client.

Explaining how it works on Thursday’s show (16 October), he said: “You as a salon will pay £49 a month to lease all of the equipment.

“On top of that you pay for the hair colour that you actually use, as you use it.”