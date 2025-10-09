Dolly Parton revealed that the death of her husband Carl Dean caused her to neglect her own health as she issued a video statement following concerns about her well-being.

The country star, 79, told her fans "I ain't dead yet" in an Instagram post after her sister Freida Parton asked for prayers for the "9 to 5" singer following "some health challenges."

Freida later clarified that she didn't mean to scare anyone, adding that while Dolly had been “a little under the weather”, she “simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer”.

“When [Carl] passed, I didn’t take care of myself... When I got around to it, the doctor said we need to take care of this, we need to take care of that. Nothing major but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home and closer to Vanderbilt [University Medical Center], you know, where I’m kind of having a few treatments here and there.”