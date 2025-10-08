Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dolly Parton’s sister, Freida Parton, has reassured the country music star’s fans over concerns about her health.

After Dolly, 79, announced she had postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency to undergo a series of medical procedures, her sister, 68, had urged fans to pray for the “9 to 5” singer, which prompted a wave of worry for the star.

However, Freida clarified that she didn’t mean to scare anyone or give a grave impression when asking for prayers – with the singer’s manager reportedly confirming that Parton has kidney stones.

Freida added that, while Dolly had been “a little under the weather”, she “simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer”.

open image in gallery Dolly Parton health concerns are overblown, says manager ( AP )

“It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister,” she wrote on Facebook.

The Independent has contacted Dolly’s reps for comment.

When cancelling her Las Vegas residency, Parton wrote: “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

open image in gallery Freida Parton, Dolly’s sister, clarifies singer’s health status after causing concern ( Facebook )

Her Vegas residency will now run from 17 September to 26 September 2026.

The post that led to the concern appeared on Facebook, with Freida writing: “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately.

“I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

She concluded: “She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

open image in gallery The ‘Jolene’ singer is undergoing a medical procedure for kidney stones ( Getty )

Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter’s longtime husband Carl Dean died at the age of 82. Dolly appeared at her Tennessee theme park, Dollywood, just weeks later, telling fans she wanted “some fun” after a difficult few weeks.

She told the crowd: “I need to laugh, I need some fun, so I’m probably gonna be stupid. I’ve been crying enough the last week or two.”

In a subsequent interview, she told Knox News that she was “doing better than I thought I would”, as she revealed that Dean had “suffered a great deal”.

“I’m at peace knowing that he’s at peace, but that doesn’t keep me from missing him and loving him,” she said. “It’s a hole in my heart, you know, but we’ll fill that up with good stuff and he’ll always be with me.”