Dolly Parton reveals mom’s six-word phrase that changed her life

Dolly Parton has offered up words of wisdom shared with her by her late mother.

Speaking to Today about the newly announced expansion of her food brand, Parton offered up a six-word phrase her mother shared with her, which she continues to live by: “To thine own self be true.”

“There’s a whole lot of meaning in that phrase,” Parton said, referring to the line from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. “Because I’ve always tried to stay true to me. And always, when people ask me for advice, that’s kind of what I tell them.”

But Parton has her own version of the saying.

“Find out who you are and do it on purpose. And do it with purpose,” Parton shared of the phrase referred to by fans as a “Dolly quote.”

“You got to know who you are because so many people try to emulate or copy somebody else.”

Parton says: ‘Find out who you are and do it on purpose. And do it with purpose’ ( Getty Images )

“Don’t ever sacrifice who you are, your principles and your morals and your values to just try to get ahead in business. It ain’t worth it,” she told the outlet.

Just last week, Conagra Brands and the “Jolene” singer announced that Parton’s brand will be expanding their product line — which already includes cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines and a frozen peach cobbler — to include four new single-serve frozen meals.

The four meal options are: beef pot roast with vegetables, shrimp and grits, chicken and dumplings, and country-fried steak. Each meal can be heated up in either the microwave or oven, and has a suggested retail price of $4.49.

“I've always believed in the power of a warm, hearty meal, and now with these offerings I'm bringing a little taste of my own Southern favorites to you,” Parton said in a news release. “Whether you're busy or just craving some quick comfort, I hope these dishes warm your heart as much as your belly!”

The frozen meals will be available at major grocery stores across the United States.

News of her business venture’s expansion comes months after the death of Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, died March 3 at the age of 82.

The 79-year-old told Tennessee outlet Knox News in March she was “doing better than I thought I would”, as she revealed that Dean had “suffered a great deal”.

“I’m at peace knowing that he’s at peace, but that doesn't keep me from missing him and loving him,” she said.

“It’s a hole in my heart, you know, but we’ll fill that up with good stuff and he’ll always be with me.”