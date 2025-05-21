Dolly Parton announces expansion of food brand with frozen dinners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dolly Parton has added more products to her empire with the announcement of the singer’s new frozen dinners.

On Wednesday, Conagra Brands and the “Jolene” singer announced that Parton’s brand will be launching four new single-serve frozen meals.

The four meal options are: beef pot roast with vegetables, shrimp and grits, chicken and dumplings, and country-fried steak. Each meal can be heated up in either the microwave or oven, and has a suggested retail price of $4.49.

“I've always believed in the power of a warm, hearty meal, and now with these offerings I'm bringing a little taste of my own Southern favorites to you,” Parton said in a news release. “Whether you're busy or just craving some quick comfort, I hope these dishes warm your heart as much as your belly!”

The frozen meals will be available at major grocery stores across the United States. To find participating locations, customers should check bakingwithdolly.com.

Parton and Conagra Brands previously collaborated on other food items, such as a line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines. They also released a frozen peach cobbler.

open image in gallery In addition to country-fried steak there will be three other frozen meal options ( bakingwithdolly.com )

“Our partnership with Dolly Parton has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Tim Nangle, VP & General Manager at Conagra Brands said in the news release.

“Her genuine love for home-cooked meals and deep connection with fans makes this expansion into frozen foods a natural next step. We're proud to bring even more of Dolly's warmth and flavor into homes across the country.”

open image in gallery ‘Whether you're busy or just craving some quick comfort, I hope these dishes warm your heart as much as your belly!’ Parton said ( Getty Images )

Amid the “9 to 5” singer’s food brand expansion, she has opened up about the recent death of her husband, Carl Dean.

In March, Parton attended the opening celebration for the 40th season of Dollywood, her theme park in Tennessee. While it is tradition for Parton to lead the opening ceremony, some fans had assumed she would skip the event as she mourned her husband of almost 60 years. Dean died in March aged 82.

Knox News reported at the time that Parton said she wanted “some fun” after a difficult few weeks.

The singer told the crowd: “I need to laugh, I need some fun, so I’m probably gonna be stupid. I’ve been crying enough the last week or two.”

In a subsequent interview, the 79-year-old told the website that she was “doing better than I thought I would”, as she revealed that Dean had “suffered a great deal.”

“I’m at peace knowing that he’s at peace, but that doesn't keep me from missing him and loving him,” she said.

“It’s a hole in my heart, you know, but we’ll fill that up with good stuff and he’ll always be with me.”