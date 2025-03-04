Carl Dean death: Dolly Parton’s husband dies age 82

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dolly Parton's longtime husband Carl Dean has died at the age of 82.

In a statement on her social media pages on Monday, Parton said that Dean had passed away that same day in Nashville, Tennessee, without specifying a cause of death.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy,” Parton said.

The statement added that Dean will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, with “immediate family” attending.

Parton, who sang frequently and poignantly about heartbreak and infidelity, actually met her first and only husband at the age of 18, the same day she moved to Nashville.

"I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me)," Parton wrote about their encounter outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat. "He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about."

The pair married just two years later on May 30, 1966 in Georgia. Dean was a businessman who had owned a Nashville asphalt business, and Parton often referred to his mother Virginia 'Ginny' Bates Dean as "Mama Dean".

For years they kept their relationship strictly private, with Parton telling the AP in 1984: "A lot of people say there’s no Carl Dean, that he’s just somebody I made up to keep other people off me."

She once joked that he had only seen her perform once, and described him as a romantic who sometimes writes poems for her.

"We're really very proud of our marriage. It's the first for both of us. And the last," she wrote in 2011.

Dean is survived by Parton and by his two living siblings, Sandra and Donnie.