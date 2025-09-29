Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dolly Parton has postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency in order to undergo a series of medical procedures.

The country music icon, 79, had been set to perform a string of dates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this December.

All the dates have now been rescheduled for September 2026.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Parton said: “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts.

“As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!

“In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

Dolly Parton promoting her album 'Rockstar' in London in June 2023 ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

She added: “While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say.

“And don’t worry about me quitting’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Parton’s Vegas residency will now run from September 17 to September 26, 2026.

Earlier this year, the singer-songwriter’s longtime husband Carl Dean died at the age of 82.

Parton appeared at her Tennessee theme park Dollywood just weeks later, telling fans she wanted “some fun” after a difficult few weeks.

She told the crowd: “I need to laugh, I need some fun, so I’m probably gonna be stupid. I’ve been crying enough the last week or two.”

In a subsequent interview, she told Knox News that she was “doing better than I thought I would”, as she revealed that Dean had “suffered a great deal”.

“I’m at peace knowing that he’s at peace, but that doesn't keep me from missing him and loving him,” she said. “It’s a hole in my heart, you know, but we’ll fill that up with good stuff and he’ll always be with me.”

Parton and Dean were married for almost 60 years.