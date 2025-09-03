Demi Moore has opened up about Bruce Willis’ battle with dementia, revealing it is “difficult” to see her once “vibrant” ex-husband “shift”.

Appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Podcast on Tuesday (2 September), the 62-year-old actor discussed the health of her former husband, whom she remains close to and shares three children with.

She said: “It's difficult. It's hard to see somebody who was so vibrant and strong and so direct shift into these other parts of themself.”

Moore says she is trying to shake off expectations of the person Willis used to be, stating that she believes it’s “important just to meet them where they’re at”.

“And when you do that I find that there is an incredible sweetness and something that's soft and tender and loving.”