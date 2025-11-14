Ariana Grande had to be shielded by her co-stars on the Wicked: For Good red carpet in Singapore on Thursday (13 November) after a fan leaped barriers and lunged at the actress.

While the Grammy-winning star was greeting fans alongside Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, a man, later named as Australian Johnson Wen, jumped the barricades, wrapping his arms around Grande.

Erivo immediately intervened, attempting to pull the man away before he was dragged off by security. The man was later identified as a social media influencer who went on to share the video on his profile.

The co-stars were seen comforting Grande immediately after the scare.

Wen, 26, was charged with a public nuisance offence at a court in Singapore on Friday afternoon.