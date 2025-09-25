Wayne Rooney has opened up on his struggles with alcohol, saying that if it wasn’t for wife Coleen that he “would be dead”.

Appearing on Rio Ferdinand Presents on Wednesday (24 September), the former footballer said that he was “massively struggling” with drinking during his playing career.

He said that he initially thought that he couldn’t “put that burden” on Coleen, who he married in 2008, but said she was a great aid in helping him “control that feeling”.

“I've made mistakes in the past which are well documented and whatever but I'm a little bit different at times and she keeps me on that path and she's done it for 20-odd years.”

Alcoholics Anonymous helpline is open 24/7 on 0800 9177 650. If you would prefer, you can also email them at help@aamail.org or live chat via their website at www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk. Drinkline, a free, confidential helpline for people who are concerned about their drinking, or someone else’s. Call 0300 123 1110 (weekdays 9am–8pm, weekends 11am–4pm)