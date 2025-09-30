Moment Rory McIlroy has American fan thrown out of Ryder Cup for homophobic slur

Watch the moment Rory McIlroy got an American fan ejected from the Ryder Cup after being targeted with a homophobic slur.

Europe secured a 15-13 victory over the USA at Bethpage, New York on Sunday (28 September), but the event was marred by incidents involving spectators.

Rory McIlroy in particular was targeted with abuse throughout the three days, including multiple homophobic comments and a beer being thrown over his wife, Erica Stoll.

The Northern Irish golfer described the behaviour as “unacceptable and abusive”, saying that golf should be held to a higher standard.