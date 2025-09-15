Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has been accused of “vile homophobia” for claiming straight couples are more stable than gay relationships during a press conference welcoming former Conservative MP Danny Kruger to Reform UK.

The Reform leader said “the most stable relationships tend to be between men and women” after he was asked about past comments made by the right-winger, who became the first sitting Tory MP to join Mr Farage’s party.

Mr Kruger, who was shadow work and pensions minister for Kemi Badenoch’s party, previously told a National Conservatism conference that marriage between men and women was “the only basis for a safe and successful society”.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage claimed straight couples are more stable than gay relationships ( Getty )

Questioned on whether he shared Mr Kruger’s view, Mr Farage said: “I think one thing for certain is children who have two stable parents have a better chance in life. And the most stable relationships, maybe not my example, but the most stable relationships, the ones that last the longest, tend to be between men and women.

“I'm not absolutist about this in any way at all. I just happen to think of kids in the country not getting the start at home or at school that they deserve."

Mr Farage, who has twice been married and is now in a relationship with Laure Ferrari, was accused of “seeking to re-open settled debates on gay marriage and adoption”.

open image in gallery Nadia Whittome condemned Nigel Farage’s ‘vile homophobia’ ( PA Archive )

Labour MP Nadia Whittome said: “This is vile homophobia that has no bearing on reality. Make no mistake: Farage is seeking to re-open settled debates on gay marriage and adoption, in order to stir up further hatred and division. The rights of the whole LGBT+ community would be in danger under a Reform government."

Office for National Statistics figures show there were 103,816 divorces in England and Wales in 2023, with 1,891 divorces of same-sex couples. Some studies, however, have shown a higher risk of divorce for same-sex couples, especially female couples.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage welcomed Danny Kruger to Reform UK ( PA Wire )

The claim by Mr Farage comes after condemnation of his views on abortion laws, which he has described as “totally out of date”.

The Reform leader was criticised after he said it is “ludicrous we allow abortion up to 24 weeks”.

Mr Kruger’s surprise defection on Monday marked the first sitting Tory MP to join Reform’s ranks in the Commons.

The East Wiltshire MP has joined Reform to head up its preparations for government, becoming the latest in a series of high-profile former ministers to join the party and taking the number of Reform MPs to five.

Mr Kruger said there is a “crisis in the economy, crisis at the border, crisis in our streets and a crisis in our military”.

He said Britain “is not broken, but it is badly damaged” and that “something has got to give”.

The Independent has contacted Mr Farage for comment.