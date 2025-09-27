Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You know the golf’s probably got a little out of hand when the police are called. Men with hats and guns emerged through the trees to the fourth green like they were quashing an insurgency. Suffolk County Police, NYPD and Secret Service officers descended on match two – Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young – as this simmering Ryder Cup finally boiled over.

No country in the world does obnoxious golf fans quite like America, and no country in the world does sincerely troubling security presence like America either. It was a heady mix which turned the match into a travelling bear pit, with every passage to the next tee like a tunnel of rage directed at the Europeans, who had to be chaperoned through the chaos.

It conjured memories of a similar moment in Rome two years ago when hat-gate spread across Marco Simone Golf Club and the European crowd ignited. Saturday afternoon is when it happens, when all the necessary ingredients are in place, when the sun beats down and frustrations niggle and beer takes fans to unholy places they would never ordinarily visit.

It turned dark and it turned ugly. Spectators heckled McIlroy as he stood over a putt, and when he stepped away the baying grew louder. Insults about Lowry’s body and McIlroy’s personal life – his wife was travelling with the group on a buggy – drew furious reactions from the players and from Lowry’s father, Brendan. At one point it seemed like Lowry might leap over the ropes and deal with them himself, before police began encircling each green.

open image in gallery Shane Lowry gestures at noisy fans while Rory McIlroy lines up a putt ( Getty Images )

Some of the comments were darker and more sinister than the tone of this Ryder Cup so far. Thomas was also angry and urged his own supporters to be quiet, having to becalm them on every single green from thereon in. But it didn’t help that he was naturally America’s hype merchant too, cupping his ear every time he made a putt and saved a crucial half.

The US had been beaten up all week and the scoreboard was mostly blue. By the back nine this was the only match still all square and both captains were walking as part of a growing entourage of allies and curious onlookers. One of them was Europe’s Bob MacIntyre, who copped a few light-hearted comments about being sunburnt. New York will do that to a man from Oban.

Each green was more raucous than the last, so that by the time they reached the par-three 14th hole, it was mayhem. There was no chance McIlroy or Lowry were going to hit a shot in silence, as golf etiquette dictates and as had been the case for the rest of this Ryder Cup. Once a player stands over their ball, the crowd fall quiet. Well, not here.

open image in gallery Justin Thomas called for calm as McIlroy prepared to play his shots (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

It had been a tense, bruising fight when McIlroy drained his birdie putt on 14 and launched into enthusiastic celebrations. When Thomas’s reply burnt the edge of the cup and rolled by, sending Europe 1UP, McIlroy turned to the crowd once more and pumped his arms. America had poked the bear. Lowry took his turn to roar on the 15th, to loud boos.

The story was all quite predictable as soon as the fourball line-ups were announced at midday here at Bethpage. McIlroy and Lowry are tight friends and are unashamedly Europe’s hotheads, who were memorably at the centre of the rumble in the car park two years ago. Thomas is America’s most passionate patriot, the chest-thumping fan favourite who relishes the battle. Throw in Young, a New Yorker who has been probably America’s best player here, and this match was bound to set off.

Young receded into his shell but the other three players thrived. Thomas took the match all the way, hitting a stunning tee shot on to the high 17th green, where a natural amphitheater made for the most intense atmosphere on the course with thousands wrapped around all sides. His ball rolled perilously close to a hole in one and the home fans nearly combusted. But Lowry ignored their cat-calls to sink his birdie putt and preserve Europe’s 1UP lead.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy roars during Saturday's raucous fourballs ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

open image in gallery Lowry and McIlory celebrate their victory ( Reuters )

Neither Thomas nor Young could find the 18th green, nor a miraculous chip in, and they offered their hands. “It was mostly good for us,” McIlroy said. “We are just so happy to get a blue point on the board. I’m really happy that I’m able to walk inside the ropes with this man and he was there for me today. All of the credit for this win goes to Shane. It was a really challenging day. I am going to sleep well tonight.”

Elsewhere, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose had just beaten America’s alpha pairing of Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler. JJ Spaun and Xander Schauffele won a US point against Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka, but Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick beat Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay in the final match to hand Europe a towering 11½-4½ lead going into the singles. It is Europe’s highest ever score after two days, and they need only two and a half points from Sunday’s 12 matches to retain the Ryder Cup.

As McIlroy swirled his putter in the air in celebration on the 18th green and Lowry punched the air, two fans were being hauled out of the grandstand by police for fighting. It was a fitting end to a day of bedlam at Bethpage.