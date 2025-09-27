Ryder Cup 2025 live: Day 2 scores and foursomes pairings with McIlroy/Fleetwood back and major Scheffler call
Europe lead USA 5.5-2.5 at Bethpage, with Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley sending out new foursomes pairings for Saturday morning
Europe aim to build on their Ryder Cup 2025 advantage after seizing a 5.5-2.5 lead over USA following Day 1 at Bethpage Black.
Luke Donald nailed his combinations in pursuit of a historic away victory in New York, with Jon Rahm the star for the away team after wins in both foursomes, with Tyrrell Hatton, and fourballs, with Sepp Straka. While Rory McIlroy delivered a masterclass in foursomes before being caught in an apparent spat with an American fan during fourballs.
President Donald Trump appeared before the afternoon fourballs, ralling the crowd and inspiring Bryson DeChambeau on the first tee box.
But captain Keegan Bradley’s side have a major hole after Day 1, with Scottie Scheffler struggling to replicate his stunning form in individual tournaments, which has established him as the best player in the world.
Follow all the build-up to Saturday’s foursomes, plus reaction to Day 1 as Europe and USA resume their fierce rivalry:
Donald hails McIlroy and Rahm after day one
European captain Luke Donald hailed his big guns Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy after his side made a superb start to the 45th Ryder Cup.
Rahm helped secure two of those points as he went out first in both sessions and world number two McIlroy delivered one-and-a half.
Donald said: "They were massive. I don't think Jon has lost in a team - in fourballs or foursomes - since Paris (in 2018).
"He's an incredible leader for us on and off the course, mostly with the way he plays, a leader.
"I feel like he's someone that wants to do a lot of his talking with his golf clubs."
He continued: "Rory is slightly more vocal in the team room. Rory's talked about what the Ryder Cup means and how much he relishes the opportunity to hopefully be on winning teams.
"He's made it quite clear that one of his big goals was to win an away Ryder Cup again and he played fantastic golf today."
Captains hail Trump's flying visit
Bradley, who also bowed down in front of the president, has not hidden his political allegiance in the build-up to the tournament and said having Trump there will be a lifelong memory.
"It was great. That was really a cool experience," he said. "Seeing an active president on the grounds of a Ryder Cup or at a golf event, what a cool thing.
"The flyover with Air Force One, I'll never forget that the rest of my life. It was really cool."
While many US players interacted with Trump, the majority of the European team ignored him.
Rory McIlroy was an exception, waving to him, while Europe captain Luke Donald also had a chat.
"I saw Mr President and shook his hand and said hello, and he said, 'You know what, you're becoming a real great leader'.
"It was nice of him to say that.
"It was, again, nice of him to support this event."
Trump fails to inspire US comeback
Donald Trump acted as the United States' chief cheerleader, but it failed to have the desired effect as Europe took early control of the Ryder Cup.
The golf-loving president arrived at Bethpage Black ahead of the afternoon session with his country trailing 3-1 from the morning foursomes.
He whipped the crowd up into a patriotic frenzy, walking Bryson DeChambeau to the first tee and embracing US captain Keegan Bradley before taking his place behind a transparent screen.
His presence prompted chants of "USA" before a playing of the national anthem was accompanied by a military aircraft flyover.
Trump is friends with DeChambeau, having appeared in one of the LIV golfer's YouTube videos, and nodded approvingly when DeChambeau thundered a drive down the first fairway.
But the home side did not ride the wave of patriotism as Europe consolidated their lead in the afternoon fourballs, extending it to 5.5 2.5.
Rory McIlroy appears to make offensive gesture towards the crowd at Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy appeared to react to a fan at the Ryder Cup by making an offensive gesture on Day 1 at Bethpage Black.
The Northern Irishman helped inspire Europe to a 5.5-2.5 advantage after two sessions but after being heckled during his fourballs match alongside Shane Lowry, McIlroy could be seen raising a finger on his left hand as he walked off the 11th green.
McIlroy and Lowry had just gone two up against the American pair of Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay when a video circulating on social media showed him gesturing in the direction of the crowd.
There is no explanation as to what provoked the gesture, with McIlroy enduring a mixed relationship with USA fans.
Donald Trump gives USA unlikely Ryder Cup edge to counter Europe’s fast start
Donald Trump gripped Bryson DeChambeau’s hand firmly. The American golfer was grinning again after the misery of a 4&3 beatdown from Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in Ryder Cup foursomes an hour earlier.
The President’s demeanour then turned serious though. DeChambeau, partnering Ben Griffin in the first fourball match after a damaging and stunning 3-1 defeat in the morning session, is a good friend of Trump, and holds a government role as the chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, a role confirmed by Trump at the White House.
Ryder Cup 2025 - Day 2 schedule, tee times and pairings
Day 2: Saturday 27 September
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches
7:10am ET (12:10pm BST): Bryson DeChambeau (2-5-1)/Cameron Young (1-0-0) v Matt Fitzpatrick (2-7-0)/Ludvig Aberg (3-3-0)
7:26am ET (12:26pm BST): Collin Morikawa (4-4-1)/Harris English (1-3-0) v Rory McIlroy (17-13-5)/Tommy Fleetwood (9-3-2)
7:42am ET (12:42pm BST): Xander Schauffele (5-4-0)/Patrick Cantlay (6-2-2) v Jon Rahm (8-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (6-4-2)
7:58am ET (12:58pm BST): Scottie Scheffler (2-4-3)/Russell Henley (0-1-0) v Bob MacIntyre (2-1-1)/Viktor Hovland (3-5-3)
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches
12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST):
12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST):
12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST):
1:13pm ET (6:13pm BST):
Ryder Cup 2025 - Day 2
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s Ryder Cup 2025 coverage.
Europe have started on fire at Bethpage Black, but now USA must respond on Day 2 with morning foursomes again.
Keegan Bradley will be determined to pull closer to Luke Donald’s side, with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young out first to tackle Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg.
