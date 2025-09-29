England’s Red Roses inspire new generation of fans with Rugby World Cup glory

The Red Roses took to Battersea Power Station to celebrate their victory at the Women’s Rugby World Cup final on Sunday (28 September).

Fans braced the rain whilst waiting at the banks of the River Thames to catch a glimpse of the England players, who beat Canada 33-13 at a sold-out Twickenham Stadium on Saturday (27 September).

Speaking to The Independent, spectators expressed their admiration for the team and recollected on the special day, with one fan revealing that both her and her dad cried at the result.