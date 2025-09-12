Expert explains how pensioners can get £450 extra in fuel payments this winter

An expert has explained how pensioners can receive an extra £450 in payments to help with electricity and gas bills this winter.

The Warm Home Discount Scheme is open once again this year, which will see £150 applied directly to your energy account on top of the £300 Winter Fuel Payment - a scheme Colletta Smith described on Morning Live as: "a discount off your energy bills."

The government has now extended the scheme to include those on any of the following: housing benefit, employment and support allowance, jobseeker's allowance, income support, and Universal Credit.