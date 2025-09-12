Mandelson ‘admitted continuing relationship with Epstein’ in vetting interview as questions mount for Starmer: Latest
PM’s top aide under scrutiny over reports he pushed hard for Labour grandee’s appointment as US ambassador
Peter Mandelson reportedly admitted in his vetting interview for the role of US ambassador that he had continued his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein for many years, according to reports.
Sir Keir Starmer sensationally sacked him as US ambassador on Thursday over the growing scandal of his links to the paedophile, but The Times has reported that Lord Mandelson feels ill-treated by the Prime Minister, as allies told the paper he admitted in the vetting process that he had continued the relationship for many years and sincerely regretted it.
Lord Mandelson relayed his regrets in his resignation letter to the UK Embassy: “The circumstances surrounding the announcement today are ones which I deeply regret. I continue to feel utterly awful about my association with Epstein 20 years ago and the plight of his victims.”
Reports suggested that security services had raised concerns about Mandelson’s appointment.
Downing Street has said that Sir Keir found Lord Mandelson’s emails to Jeffrey Epstein “reprehensible” and they have no role in the vetting process.
James Roscoe has taken over from Lord Mandelson as interim ambassador while Downing Street begins the process of finding a permanent replacement.
PM's chief of staff 'pushed for Mandelson apppointment'
The prime minister's chief of staff Morgan McSweeney is facing questions over reports he pushed for Lord Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador and then, according to sources, tried to prevent his sacking this week.
Asked whether No 10 ignored security concerns reportedly flagged by security services before the appointment, the spokesperson said: “No 10 was not involved in the security vetting process. This is managed at departmental level by the agency responsible and any suggestion that No 10 was involved is untrue.”
Mandelson was 'unconventional ambassador' for 'unconventional presidential administration', minister says
Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador to the US was a “judgment” that an “unconventional presidential administration” required an “unconventional ambassador”, a Cabinet minister has said.
Scotland Secretary Douglas Alexander told Sky News he had reacted with “incredulity and revulsion” to the publication of emails between Lord Mandelson and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, adding he was “not here to defend him”.
Mr Alexander said: “What is important is to know that when the Prime Minister became aware of the content of those emails on Wednesday, by Thursday morning Peter Mandelson was dismissed as the ambassador.
“The reason he was appointed was a judgment, a judgment that given the depth of his experience as a former trade commissioner for the European Union, his long experience in politics, and his politics and doing politics at the highest international levels, he could do a job for the United Kingdom.
“We knew this was an unconventional presidential administration and that was the basis on which there was a judgment that we needed an unconventional ambassador.”
James Roscoe and Clemency Burton-Hill: Washington’s new power couple
Meet James Roscoe and Clemency Burton-Hill: Washington’s new power couple
Meet the ‘pawlitician’ crowned Westminster’s Dog of the Year
Meet the ‘pawlitician’ crowned Westminster’s Dog of the Year
Lucy Powell vows to act as a 'bridge for all parts'
Labour deputy leadership hopeful Lucy Powell vowed to act as a “bridge for all parts” of the party.
In a statement after going through to the second round of the contest, she wrote: “I’m grateful to all my colleagues who have nominated me for deputy leader. This is not a contest I expected nor any of us wanted but we must use it to focus on how the new deputy leader can be a bridge for all parts of our movement and help the Government deliver the progressive change the country needs.
“I am Labour through and through. I will always fight for our party, our values and our traditions. At a time when there are forces trying to spread division and hatred, Labour must be the voice of unity and hope.
“I look forward to speaking to as many members, activists and supporters as possible to make the case about the kind of full-time deputy leader I would be; laser focused on connecting with our communities through our MPs, elected representatives and members fighting for the change our country needs.”
Mother of woman killed by boyfriend tells Starmer justice system is ‘broken’
The mother of a woman killed by her boyfriend has called for the Prime Minister to meet her over the “systemic collapse” of the justice system.
Gogoa Lois Tape, 28, was detained under the Mental Health Act last week for strangling 25-year-old Kennedi Westcarr-Sabaroche in Hackney, east London, in April last year.
He was originally accused of murder, but a guilty plea to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility was accepted by prosecutors.
Linda Westcarr, Ms Westcarr-Sabaroche’s mother, sent a letter to Sir Keir Starmer calling for an independent review of the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision, claiming the justice system is complicit in the “erasure of women’s lives” in cases of domestic violence.
“This is not an isolated failure, it is a systemic collapse,” Ms Westcarr wrote to Sir Keir.
“In a world where you say domestic abuse must be eradicated, I saw the abuse my daughter endured literally eradicated by psychiatrists behind closed doors, explaining it all away as a demonstration of his mental illness.”
No coronation for Phillipson as she faces challenge from ex-minister in race to become deputy Labour leader
Phillipson and Powell reach second stage of deputy leadership race
Concerns Mandelson failed M16 vetting for US ambassador role
Concerns Mandelson failed M16 vetting for US ambassador – but was appointed anyway
Mandelson admitted continued relationship with Epstein in vetting interview - reports
Peter Mandelson reportedly admitted in his vetting interview for the role of US ambassador that he had continued his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein for many years, according to reports.
Sir Keir Starmer sacked him as US ambassador on Thursday over the growing scandal of his links to the paedophile.
But The Times has reported that Lord Mandelson feels ill-treated by the Prime Minister, as allies told the paper he admitted in the vetting process that he had continued the relationship for many years and sincerely regretted it.
Reports suggested that security services had raised concerns about Mandelson’s appointment.
Downing Street has said that Sir Keir found Lord Mandelson’s emails to Jeffrey Epstein “reprehensible” and they have no role in the vetting process.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments