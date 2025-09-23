Trump tells his friends taking ‘fat pill’ Ozempic it ‘hasn’t worked so well’

Donald Trump has told his friends who are taking Ozempic that it “hasn’t worked so well”.

Speaking in the Oval Office with RFK Jr on Monday (23 September), the president reflected on the effectiveness of Ozempic, which he dubbed the “fat pill”.

He said: “Sometimes it works on people, the ones I’ve seen it hasn’t worked so well. They say to me ‘I’ve lost some weight’, I say ‘you don’t look it to me’.”

Last month, Ozempic prices in the US were slashed in half after Mr Trump demanded cheaper drugs for Americans.

During Monday’s briefing, Trump and RFJ Jr made an unproven claim linking Tylenol to autism.