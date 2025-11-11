Donald Trump has responded to backlash over the increased enrolment of Chinese students at US colleges, which has been critiqued by some as not a “pro-MAGA position”.

Speaking to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday (10 November), he discussed his plan to increase the number of visas offered to Chinese students to 600,000, saying he “thinks it’s a good thing to have outside countries”.

Ms Ingraham replied: “They’re not the French. They're the Chinese. They spy on us. They steal our intellectual property”, to which Mr Trump responded: “Do you think the French are better?”

He also rejected the idea that the plan has caused a divide in MAGA, telling the host that “MAGA was my idea, nobody else’s.” He added: “I know what MAGA wants better than anybody else, and MAGA wants to see our country thrive.”