The wildest celebrity-fueled conspiracy theories of 2025 have made headlines throughout the year. Kim Kardashian reignited moon-landing doubts, prompting NASA to restate it landed on the Moon six times.

Donald Trump alleged US funds under the Biden administration bought condoms for Hamas to make bombs; records show only $45,681 in contraception sent to Jordan in 2024, with no condoms.

Wiz Khalifa repeated flat-earth theories, despite overwhelming evidence debunking this longstanding false claim.

Sopranos actor Drea de Matteo used OnlyFans to call airplane contrails “chemtrails,” another long-debunked claim.