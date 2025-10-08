Texas National Guard troops can be seen gathering at an Illinois army training center, the most visible sign yet of the Trump administration’s plan to send troops to the Chicago area.

Despite a lawsuit and vigorous opposition from Democratic elected leaders, the troops were seen at the army reservoir center on Tuesday (7 October).

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has accused Trump of using troops as “political props” and “pawns,” did not immediately comment on the development.

Military personnel in uniforms were seen with the Texas National Guard patch at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Elwood, 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. Trucks marked Emergency Disaster Services pulled in and out, dropping off portable toilets and other supplies.