Satellite images show ‘life-threatening’ Hurricane Melissa moving over Caribbean Sea

Weather satellites have beamed back views of Hurricane Melissa as seen from space as it makes its way over the Caribbean Sea, with Jamaica bracing for what could be the "most powerful" Category 5 storm in history.

The island is expecting up to 76 centimetres (30 inches) of rain and 160mph winds when it makes landfall on Tuesday (28 October), with the US National Hurricane Centre warning “catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely.”

At least four people have already died, including three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic, as the hurricane continues to move northeast. One person remains missing.