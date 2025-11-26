Rachel Reeves says Labour does not need to raise taxes in Budget in resurfaced clip

Rachel Reeves vowed not to increase taxes in the Budget, a resurfaced clip shared by Kemi Badenoch shows.

In the clip, dated 4 November 2024, the Chancellor told Sir Trevor Phillips on Sky News that the Labour government “doesn’t need to increase taxes further”.

Sharing the footage on social media, Ms Badenoch said: “If she breaks that promise today, the Government will have lost what little credibility it had left. Nobody should ever trust them again.”

On Wednesday (26 November), the Chancellor is expected to unveil a raft of tax hikes as she tries to plug an estimated £30billion black hole in public finances.