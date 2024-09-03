Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:54
Putin defies ICC war crimes arrest warrant on visit to Mongolia
Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia on Monday 2 September, the first time the Russian president has visited an International Criminal Court (ICC) member country since the body issued a warrant for his arrest in 2023.
While officially commemorating a Soviet-Mongolian military victory in the Second World War, Mr Putin’s visit will test the small central Asian country’s policy of neutrality and the reach of international institutions.
Mongolia, a country of just 3.3 million people but with huge geographical territory, has long navigated its foreign policy in the shadow of Russia and China, with whom it has extensive historical and economic ties.
Mr Putin’s visit is expected to demonstrate how little can be done to rein in Moscow. Given the power imbalance between the states, Mongolia will likely show just how far it is willing to go to accommodate its powerful neighbour.
Up next
04:38
Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:30
Paralympic archer uses just her legs to hit incredible bullseye
00:33
US Open tennis star booed while ‘humiliating’ ball girl
00:30
Children demanding signatures pre-empt Coco Gauff’s US Open exit
00:26
Erik ten Hag clashes with journalist after 3-0 Liverpool defeat
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:24
Amazon Music make plea to Oasis with huge Times Square billboard
00:52
Helen Flanagan in tears as she addresses David Haye ‘throuple’ rumours
00:28
George Clooney tries red carpet photography at Venice Film Festival
01:01
Lauryn Goodman’s message to Kyle Walker during This Morning interview
00:21
Jeremy Clarkson adds third person to pub banned list after Starmer
00:48
Keir Starmer says he’s moved Siberian kitten into Downing Street
01:02
Jessica Alba surprises father by renovating his childhood home
00:57