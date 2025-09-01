Oregon Ducks mascot trips and loses his head before running off field

This is the moment the mascot for the Oregon Ducks tripped and fell, losing his head, while running on to the field for the team’s opening game of the college football season.

The unfortunate bird, known as the Oregon Duck, then turned tail and sprinted back to the tunnel with a helper carrying his head for him. He emerged, fully restored, shortly afterwards.

The team didn’t let the incident ruffle their feathers, going on to defeating Montana State 59-13 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

It’s not the first time the unlucky duck has suffered a wardrobe malfunction: he also lost his head in a road game against Purdue last season.