Neil deGrasse Tyson says 'the earth is flat' as he reveals terrifying AI deepfake

Neil deGrasse Tyson said the “earth is flat” in a terrifying AI deepfake, which he shared to his followers to warn of the dangers of the new technology.

At the start of his latest YouTube video entitled “It’s Getting Harder To Know What’s Real”, the astrophysicist claims that after some recent calculations and looking at satellite data, he “can’t escape the conclusion that the earth might actually be flat”.

The real deGrasse Tyson then comes into shot, holding a phone with the deepfake video playing, explaining that “that was not me” and “those were not my words”.

The scientist then goes on to explain what deepfakes are, noting that whilst they can be “fine” when they are “obvious parodies”, the issue comes when the viewer is not aware of this. “Then you’re crossing the line,” he said.