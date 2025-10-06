Melania Trump begins US Navy address with ‘Hooyah’ chant

Melania Trump led US Navy sailors in a "Hooyah" chant as she opened her speech at the Navy 250 Celebration in Virginia on Sunday, 5 October.

The first lady began her remarks with a battle cry used by members of the US Navy.

Donald Trump was also present at the event as the government shutdown approached its second week.

During his address, which lasted close to an hour, the US president endorsed pay raises for the military while attacking Democrats for the furloughing of both civilian and enlisted Americans who get their paychecks from the government.

The shutdown has left thousands of federal workers and service members without pay. Cadets and other service members at Norfolk are due to stop receiving checks on October 15 if the shutdown endures.