Watch: Netanyahu’s UN speech met by mass walkout of delegates

Dozens of delegates walked out of the UN General Assembly as Benjamin Netanyahu started to deliver his speech on Friday (26 September).

As the Israeli prime minister began speaking, many people began booing and leaving the room in protest, whilst others started applauding. Banging his gavel, the chair repeatedly asked “Please, order in the hall”.

Israel’s ambassador earlier said he was aware of the act, claiming it was organised by the Palestinian mission in the US. In 2024, a similar event took place.

His speech comes after several European nations, including the UK, have formally recognised Palestinian statehood.