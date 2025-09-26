Kneecap's Mo Chara leaves court after terror charge thrown out

Kneecap’s Mo Chara said any attempts to silence the group have “failed” as he spoke out after terrorism charges against him were dropped on Friday, 26 September.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, better known by his stage name Mo Chara, was accused of displaying a flag in support of the proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, in November 2024.

The case was thrown out following a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought.

Speaking outside Woolwich Crown Court, the 27-year-old rapper from Belfast said the trial was “not about terrorism, a word used by your government to discredit people you oppress, it was always about Gaza”.

He said that any attempts to silence the band have failed as “we’re right and you’re wrong”, and said the British state was “guilty of terrorism”. He ended his address by declaring: “Free Palestine.”