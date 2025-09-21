King Charles visited the world’s oldest person, Ethel Caterham, who quickly made the monarch laugh by telling him she remembered all the girls were in love with him.

During the visit Mrs Caterham delighted the King with her recollection of his 1969 investiture as the Prince of Wales when he was 21, saying, “all the girls were in love with you and wanted to marry you."

The last surviving subject of Edward VII, Mrs Caterham became the oldest living person in April following the death of Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canbarro Lucas at the age of 116.

Born 21 August 1909, Mrs Caterham has lived through the Russian Revolution, the Great Depression, two world wars and the Covid-19 pandemic.