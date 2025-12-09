A knifeman who stabbed a woman eight times in her own home during a burglary pretended to be a victim when speaking to police officers.

Footage released by Suffolk Police on Monday (8 December) shows Elliott Mallett, 24, of Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich, Suffolk, approaching officers in a nearby park following the “ferocious and senseless attack” on 7 December 2024.

“Someone has literally just attacked me… They hit me repeatedly, they tried to stab me,” he told them.

After discrepancies appeared in Mallett’s account of events, officers decided to treat him as a suspect. He was not previously known to the victim.

Mallett was found guilty of attempted murder and aggravated burglary at Ipswich Crown Court. He was jailed for 30 years, with a further five years on licence.