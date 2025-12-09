Tess Daly fights back tears over sweet Bruce Forsyth tribute ahead of Strictly exit

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly fought back tears as an emotional montage showing her best moments with Sir Bruce Forsyth played on It Takes Two on Tuesday (9 December).

The presenter and her co-host, Claudia Winkleman, will exit the show after 15 years fronting the BBC’s dancing competition.

Daly, who first presented the show with Sir Bruce until he left the programme in 2013, said her time with the late TV star: “ Oh, it's unreal. Memories I will hold dear in my heart for the rest of my life because it was a really special time for me.”