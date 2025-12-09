Claudia Winkleman sends message to Johannes Radebe after Strictly elimination
- Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman revealed her wish to dance with professional Johannes Radebe after she departs from the show.
- Winkleman and her co-host, Tess Daly, are scheduled to leave the BBC dancing competition after the 2025 series, having fronted it for 15 years.
- During an appearance on It Takes Two, Winkleman praised Radebe, stating, "I would do anything with Jojo. He's a good one."
- Radebe was recently eliminated from the current series alongside his celebrity partner, Alex Kingston.