Claudia Winkleman makes vow to Johannes Radebe ahead of Strictly exit

Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman said she would love to dance with Johannes Radebe one day after she leaves the show following the 2025 series.

The presenter and her co-host, Tess Daly, will exit the show after 15 years fronting the BBC’s dancing competition.

Speaking of the professional dancer, who was eliminated from this year's competition with his celebrity partner Alex Kingston, Winkleman told It Takes Two on Tuesday (9 December): "I would do anything with Jojo. Just saying that out loud. He's a good one."

It comes after Radebe's poignant exit speech earlier this month.