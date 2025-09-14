Footage shows the moment a gas tanker overturned on a highway in Mexico City on Thursday (11 September), sparking a fireball which left at least eight dead.

The fire engulfed at least two dozen surrounding cars and a nearby overpass, with 90 or more bystanders left with injuries.

CCTV from the scene shows a truck apparently overturning before showing the scene in a cloud of liquid propane, which quickly ignites. Prosecutors claim the truck flipped due to excessive speed. Investigations are still ongoing.