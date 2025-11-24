Angry farmers take part in go-slow protests on roads across UK ahead of Budget

Farmers are staging a go-slow protest on roads across the UK today (Monday), to show their anger at the family farm tax.

The farmers are driving tractors and machinery along key main routes to draw attention to the growing pressures on the agricultural sector, ahead of the Budget on Wednesday.

This footage shows the protest on the A160 in North Lincolnshire.

The protests take place ahead of the Budget, where Chancellor Rachel Reeves plans to introduce a 20 percent rate on agricultural land and businesses worth more than £1 million.

A spokesperson for Farmers To Action said: “We all hope that taking part in the Day of Unity will further bring the farming community together.”