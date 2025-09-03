President Trump’s military flyover silences Epstein survivors telling their stories

A press conference held by the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein was temporarily drowned out by a military flyover organized by the White House to honor the Polish President.

Democrat and Republicans from Congress held the event at the Capitol to give a voice to dozens of victims of the sexual predator Epstein and to call for backing of their Epstein Files Transparency Act which requires two more GOP votes.

When Anouska De Georgiou was discussing what she thought of Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell being moved to an nicer prison, fighter jets were heard overhead, demanding a temporary pause.

They were flying over the White House where President Trump was hosting the leader of Poland as a mark of respect for a Polish pilot who died at an airshow in Radom.