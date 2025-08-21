Passengers spot broken wing mid-flight on Delta plane

Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight bound for Austin spot a broken wing mid-flight.

Footage from a passenger onboard shows the flap, known as the trailing edge flap, hanging off the back of the wing as the plane turns.

According to the airline, Delta flight 1893 flew out of Orlando on Tuesday (19 August) for a regularly scheduled service.

A Delta spokesperson told The Independent, “After DL 1893 landed safely and without incident in Austin, it was observed that a portion of the left wing’s flap was not in place.”