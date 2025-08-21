Tom Cruise director says stunt ‘separated the joints’ in actor’s fingers as he clung to biplane

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Cruise is renowned for performing all of his own death-defying stunts — often resulting in some brutal injuries. His latest Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, released in May, was no exception.

In new bonus content included with the film’s digital release, out today, Cruise, 63, sat down with his longtime director, Christopher McQuarrie, to discuss the movie’s thrilling plane sequence.

According to Entertainment Weekly, while watching the moment his field agent, Ethan Hunt, clings to the side of his enemy’s biplane, Cruise confessed: “Oh, this almost broke my back.”

“You’re talking about a lot of pain here,” McQuarrie added. “Now watch this: The thing we haven’t talked about, holding on to this belt.”

The scene continued with Hunt climbing the wing as the villainous Gabriel (Esai Morales) flips the plane upside down, nearly throwing Hunt to his death. Hunt quickly grabs hold of the seatbelt, hanging on for dear life.

open image in gallery Tom Cruise clings to the seatbelt of a biplane in 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning' ( Paramount Pictures )

“Oh God, that was brutal,” Cruise remembered as the director noted: “This separated the joints in Tom’s fingers from the force, so by the time we finished this sequence, your hands were absolutely swollen — oh my God, it was so painful to watch.”

The epic aerial stunt was just one of many featured in the supposedly final Mission: Impossible installment. In the same scene, Hunt walks on the wings of the plane.

“I remember seeing black and white footage of the very early days of wing walk, and I just thought: ‘I’d love to do that.’ I was a little kid,” Cruise said on a May episode of The Tonight Show.

“McQ and I were just talking, we discussed doing an aerial sequence... and I wanted to do wing walking,” he said, revealing, “It took decades to figure it out, honestly.”

Filming that same scene also caused him to pass out.

open image in gallery Director Christopher McQuarrie (left) has collaborated with Tom Cruise on four Mission: Impossible installments ( Invision )

“When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen,” Cruise told Empire in February. “So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”

Earlier this summer, he was awarded the Guinness World Record for “most burning parachute jumps by an individual” for the stunt in which Hunt jumps from the damaged plane after his mid-air battle with Gabriel.

During production of the film, the Top Gun star leapt out of a helicopter 16 times while strapped to a burning parachute.

“Tom doesn’t just play action heroes — he is an action hero!” Guinness World Records editor-in-chief Craig Glenday said in a statement at the time.

“A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do. It’s an honor to be able to recognize his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title.”

The Final Reckoning is the eighth Mission: Impossible film, a series that began in 1996 and has helped establish Cruise as one of the leading action stars in Hollywood.