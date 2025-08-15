Tom Cruise turns down Trump’s invite for Kennedy Center Honor: report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Tom Cruise has turned down President Donald Trump’s invitation to the 48th Kennedy Center Honors, according to a new report.

On Wednesday, Trump announced the recipients of the prestigious award, which “recognizes and celebrates individuals whose unique artistic contributions have shaped our world,” according to the Washington, D.C. arts center.

The five recipients who will be honored in December are country music singer George Strait, rock band KISS, Broadway star Michael Crawford, singer Gloria Gaynor and actor Sylvester Stallone.

Not on the list is Cruise, known for his starring roles in the movie franchises “Mission Impossible” and “Top Gun.”

Cruise was offered the award but declined due to scheduling conflicts, The Washington Post reported, citing current and former Kennedy Center employees.

open image in gallery Actor Tom Cruise has turned down President Donald Trump’s invitation to the 48th Kennedy Center Honors, according to a new report ( Getty Images for Paramount Pictu )

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Cruise for comment.

In November, Cruise will receive an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards, alongside the production designer Wynn Thomas, and the choreographer and actress Debbie Allen, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in June.

open image in gallery Cruise will receive an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards in November ( Getty Images for Paramount Pictu )

Before announcing the award recipients this week, Trump suggested that he be honored next year, as he had never received one.

“I waited and waited and waited, and I said, ‘The hell with it, I’ll become chairman and I’ll give myself an honor,’” he said. “Next year, we’ll honor Trump, okay?”

open image in gallery Before announcing the award recipients, Trump suggested that he be honored next year ( Getty )

The president insisted the Kennedy Center board had requested that he serve as the emcee of this year’s show, stepping into shoes once filled by the late CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite from 1981 to 2002, then by Ambassador Caroline Kennedy — the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, for whom the arts center is named — from 2003 to 2012.

Trump initially claimed the center’s board had selected “a truly exceptional class of honorees.” But under questioning from reporters he admitted that he had signed off on the list and rejected multiple picks for honorees because they’d been “too woke.”

“I would say I was about 98 percent involved ... they all went through me,” he said.

“I turned down plenty who were too woke.”

With reporting from Andrew Feinberg in D.C.