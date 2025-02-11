Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom Cruise is no stranger to dangerous stunts, but this one pushed his body too far.

The 62-year-old will reprise his role as super spy Ethan Hunt for what will reportedly be the last time in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

A trailer for the forthcoming instalment of the action franchise was one of several film trailers debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday (9 February).

As expected, the clip promised action-packed sequences and death defying stunts from the actor.

In a recent interview with Empire, Cruise spoke about just how intense shooting was on his latest film, revealing that he even passed out during one stunt.

The scene in question sees Cruise holding onto a 1930s plane as it soars through the air.

“When you stick your face out [of an airplane], going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen,” Cruise told the publication.

“So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”

open image in gallery Tom Cruise in an ad for the 2025 Super Bowl ( Sky Sports )

Cruise is well-versed in stunt work with the previous Mission: Impossible films having shown the actor climbing the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai, jumping off a cliff, and clinging to the roof of a speeding train.

The stunts are bound to get even more extreme in this next entry into the franchise, with one stunt making director Christopher McQuarrie “want to puke” from “the stress”.

“There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain,” McQuarrie said. “There would be a day in Africa – any day in Africa – where Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before.”

open image in gallery Actor Tom Cruise jumps from the stadium roof during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

It’s likely the stunts will be bigger and bolder than ever before in The Final Reckoning as the film is reportedly Cruise’s swan song as Ethan Hunt.

The Final Reckoning will be the eighth Mission Impossible film, a series that began in 1996 and has helped establish Cruise as one of the leading action stars in Hollywood.

The actor, however, remained vague on whether it would really be the final instalment when he was asked about it in the same interview.

Quizzed on the future of the franchise, Cruise reportedly laughed and said: “You gotta see the movie.”

He added: “It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment because it really is something that you have to experience.” He also described the movie as “an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise”.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is scheduled to hit theatres on 23 May 2025.

The film was originally slated for a 2022 release but was delayed by the pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA strike.